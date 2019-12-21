Freida Pinto’s in military drama next

By Express News Service

Freida Pinto will soon be seen in the military drama Unbecoming, which is based on a memoir by former US Marine Anuradha Bhagwati.The Slumdog Millionaire star will also produce the TV drama project, for which she has partnered with Entertainment One.The indie studio has acquired rights to Bhagwati’s memoir Unbecoming: A Story of Disobedience and will adapt it as a limited series.

Unbecoming tells the story of Bhagwati’s journey from being raised as the dutiful daughter of immigrants through her service in the Marine Corps to becoming an activist. It’s her journey as a bisexual woman of colour in the military, she ran up against misogyny, sexual violence, and racism while pushing herself through the Corps’ Officer Candidates School.

Following the end of her service, Bhagwati founded the Service Women’s Action Network, which has brought attention to sexual violence in the military and pushed to repeal the ban on women in combat.Pinto will produce the limited series with Emily Verellen Strom via their Freebird Films. A writer and outlet for the project are yet to be announced.