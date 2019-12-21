Home Entertainment English

Freida Pinto’s in military drama next

Freida Pinto will soon be seen in the military drama Unbecoming, which is based on a memoir by former US Marine Anuradha Bhagwati.

Published: 21st December 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Freida Pinto will soon be seen in the military drama Unbecoming, which is based on a memoir by former US Marine Anuradha Bhagwati.The Slumdog Millionaire star will also produce the TV drama project, for which she has partnered with Entertainment One.The indie studio has acquired rights to Bhagwati’s memoir Unbecoming: A Story of Disobedience and will adapt it as a limited series.

Unbecoming tells the story of Bhagwati’s journey from being raised as the dutiful daughter of immigrants through her service in the Marine Corps to becoming an activist. It’s her journey as a bisexual woman of colour in the military, she ran up against misogyny, sexual violence, and racism while pushing herself through the Corps’ Officer Candidates School.

Following the end of her service, Bhagwati founded the Service Women’s Action Network, which has brought attention to sexual violence in the military and pushed to repeal the ban on women in combat.Pinto will produce the limited series with Emily Verellen Strom via their Freebird Films. A writer and outlet for the project are yet to be announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Freida Pinto Unbecoming movie
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp