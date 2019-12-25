Priyanka Bose to star in Amazon’s 'The Wheel of Time'

By Express News Service

Priyanka Bose, best known for her role in the Oscar-nominated Lion, is set to star in the live-action fantasy series, The Wheel of Time. The Amazon Prime series headlined by Rosamund Pike follows her character Moraine Damodred, a member of a powerful, all-female organisation ‘Aes Sedal’, who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling novel series of the same name, The Wheel of Time was stuck in developmental hell since 2000. Priyanka is set to play Alanna Mosvani, a member of Aes Sedal, in the series that also stars Taylor Napier, Emmanuel Imani, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoe Robins, and Josha Stradowski. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will have Rafe Judkins as the showrunner.