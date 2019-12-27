Language cannot be a barrier for any actor: Ali Fazal

By Express News Service

Talking about his desire to work in any language, actor Ali Fazal, who will soon be seen in the Hollywood film, Death On The Nile, opened up on how language will never be a barrier in his career. “Language cannot be a barrier for any actor. Neither can their geographical location nor their ethnicity. My motive is to create a world filled with great content with people who are so invested in their art that where they come from ceases to matter,” said Fazal.