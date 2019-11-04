Home Entertainment English

Murder, she wrote with theatre group The Mousetrap

With an eight-member British cast, helmed by artistic director Denise Silvey, flying into Chennai, this show promises epic proportions of Agatha Christie magic.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

The cast of The Mousetrap

The cast of The Mousetrap

By Sonali Shenoy
Express News Service

This isn’t just any theatrical production of world-famous, The Mousetrap. It’s the closest experience you will get to watch it as it is performed nine days a week at St Martin’s Theatre in London.

With an eight-member British cast, helmed by artistic director Denise Silvey, flying into Chennai, this show promises epic proportions of Agatha Christie magic. Plot twists are to be expected of course and 67 years after the first show was staged in London’s West End – there still remains nail-biting suspense around who the killer is.

Now you know why this is the longest-running theatrical production in the world.

Silvey (60) who began her journey with the play a decade ago tells us the pressure and high expectations of such an iconic production, come with the territory. 

We’re sure every show is special. Will there be anything different about this one?

There is nothing quite like The Mousetrap. For a start, no show has such longevity and we strive to maintain a very high standard so it remains fresh and vibrant. We are totally aware that for most in the audience, this will be their first time of seeing it, so it always has to be ‘in the moment’. Everyone who works on it becomes a part of a huge family, and with this particular production, that is especially so. I chose those cast members who I knew would get on and have all performed the show before last year in Mumbai.

We hear there is one actor who has played all three female characters in the play!

Yes, it’s true! Sarah Whitlock, who plays Mrs Boyle, has played all three female characters over the years. All the actors have acted in the play before in London, but not many of them had worked with each other in the play. I cherry-picked them because I thought that each would bring a certain dynamic to the piece.  

We know that it is tradition to have one actor make the audience pledge to keep the secret at the end of the performance. However, this is the age of the Internet, where endings and spoilers are all over the place...
I know it’s tough to compete with the internet, but maybe audiences just don’t want to know? What’s the point of going to see a thriller if you know the ending? It’s like reading a book by starting on the back page. Every performance in London you can hear the entire audience discussing who they think did it at the interval. It’s wonderful to hear that, as when I hear their ideas, if they don’t guess the murderer, I know I’ve done my job correctly.

Did you know?

■ It was originally written by Agatha Christie as a short radio play Three Blind Mice to celebrate the 80th birthday of the late Queen Mary.  

■ Agatha Christie gave the rights to The Mousetrap to her nine-year-old grandson, Mathew Prichard, before it opened, without having any idea of the extraordinary phenomenon it would become. In recent years,he has donated them to the benefit of charities for the arts and other causes, especially in Wales. Mathew Prichard CBE is Chairman of Agatha Christie Ltd.  

■ In 1959 the cast of The Mousetrap, armed with various props, gave a special performance at Wormwood Scrubs prison. During the performance, two prisoners escaped.

Catch them from November 8-10, at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
Tickets available online.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Mousetrap St Martin’s Theatre
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp