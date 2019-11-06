Would Kristen Stewart have walked down the aisle for Robert Pattinson?

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kristen Stewart says former beau, "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson was her "first" love and had he proposed marriage, she would have said yes.

The actor reflected on her much-publicised relationship with Pattinson on "The Howard Stern Show ".

While assuring the coupling was not a publicity stunt, she referred to Pattinson as "the best".

"We were together for years, that was my first (love)," Stewart said.

The "Charlie's Angels" actor said there was "nothing" she could do about falling head over heels for Pattinson during "Twilight" days.

When Stern asked Stewart whether she would have married Pattinson had he popped the question, she didn't deny the idea.

"I wanted to...yeah," she said, adding, "I don't know, I'm not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time...every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it.

I've never really been the most casual person." Stewart and Pattinson first split in 2012 after a fling between her and director Rupert Sanders made headlines, before reconciling shortly after and ultimately calling it quits the following year.

The actor, who is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, said being under constant paparazzi lens prevented them from fully experiencing romantic moments.

"...You deprive yourself of so many experiences...We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it s***ed," she said.

Before Meyer, Stewart was in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.