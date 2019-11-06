Home Entertainment English

Would Kristen Stewart have walked down the aisle for Robert Pattinson?

While assuring the coupling was not a publicity stunt, she referred to Pattinson as 'the best.'

Published: 06th November 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

In the photo from 2009, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pose for the photographers prior to the UK fan party of their film 'New Moon' from the Twilight series in London.

In the photo from 2009, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pose for the photographers prior to the UK fan party of their film 'New Moon' from the Twilight series in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kristen Stewart says former beau, "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson was her "first" love and had he proposed marriage, she would have said yes.

The actor reflected on her much-publicised relationship with Pattinson on "The Howard Stern Show ".

While assuring the coupling was not a publicity stunt, she referred to Pattinson as "the best".

"We were together for years, that was my first (love)," Stewart said.

The "Charlie's Angels" actor said there was "nothing" she could do about falling head over heels for Pattinson during "Twilight" days.

ALSO READ: He's the only guy that could play the part: Kristen Stewart on Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' role

When Stern asked Stewart whether she would have married Pattinson had he popped the question, she didn't deny the idea.

"I wanted to...yeah," she said, adding, "I don't know, I'm not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time...every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it.

I've never really been the most casual person."  Stewart and Pattinson first split in 2012 after a fling between her and director Rupert Sanders made headlines, before reconciling shortly after and ultimately calling it quits the following year.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart was told to hide sexuality to get Marvel movie

The actor, who is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, said being under constant paparazzi lens prevented them from fully experiencing romantic moments.

"...You deprive yourself of so many experiences...We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it s***ed," she said.

Before Meyer, Stewart was in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kristen Stewart Robert Pattinson
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp