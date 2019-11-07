Home Entertainment English

Billie Eilish's green mullet hairstyle was an accident

The 17-year-old crooner, who was seen sporting a mullet hairstyle with bright green roots at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala didn't realise how her cut was being viewed.

Published: 07th November 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pop singer Billie Eilish.

Pop singer Billie Eilish. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

WASHINGON DC: Pop singer Billie Eilish revealed that her new green mullet hairstyle was "not on purpose" but was an accident.

The 17-year-old crooner, who was seen sporting a mullet hairstyle with bright green roots at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday (local time) didn't realise how her cut was being viewed.

On being asked about her "mullet" haircut by a TMZ reporter, she said "What do you mean mullet? Do you know what happened? Somebody dyed my hair and they burned half of it off. "

"It's not on purpose though. I'm growing that s--tout," added the crooner, according to Fox News.

Though the new hairstyle happened to be an accident, it seems like it perfectly goes with Billie's usual quirky style which includes baggy outfits and long nails.

At the event, she donned a pyjama-style Gucci outfit with sneakers. She also accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses.

She will be performing at the upcoming 'The American Music Awards' on November 24 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles.

Eilish will be joined by Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Billie Eilish
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp