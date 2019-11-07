Channing Tatum's directorial debut with with road trip comedy 'Dog'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Channing Tatum is set to make his directorial debut in a road trip comedy called "Dog", in which he will also star.

He will co-direct and produce the film with Reid Carolin, reported Variety.

The story, written by Tatum, Carolin and Brett Rodriguez, revolves around a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu.

Tatum will play former Army Ranger Briggs, who is travelling down the Pacific Coast with Lulu to attend his best friend's - and Lulu's former handler's - funeral in the film.

Principal photography is slated for the spring and summer.

Gregory Jacobs, who produced the original "Magic Mike" with Tatum and Carolin, is also producing the film.