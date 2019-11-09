Home Entertainment English

'The Crown' actress Olivia Colman 'can't remember' winning the Oscar

While the 2018 film 'The Favourite' catapulted Olivia to big-ticket Hollywood, she has been balancing the big-screen projects with small screen assignments.

Published: 09th November 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Olivia Colman, BAFTA actress, The Favourite

Actress Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Actress award for her role in the film 'The Favourite'. (AP photo)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Olivia Colman, who won Best Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards for her role in "The Favourite", says she cannot remember the moment when she bagged the award.

"I actually can't remember it," she said of the moment, appearing on the "The Graham Norton Show".

"The great thing about the Oscars is there is a bar just behind (the auditorium), so everyone is there. There are hundreds of seat fillers, so almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered!" added Olivia, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

ALSO READ: Gillian Anderson joins The Crown  as Margaret Thatcher

While the 2018 film "The Favourite" catapulted Olivia to big-ticket Hollywood, she has been balancing the big-screen projects with small screen assignments.

The actress will soon return to the small screen as Queen Elizabeth in series three of "The Crown". After bagging the role, she even met Prince William and thought he was "very charming and lovely".

Olivia, however, was disappointed to learn that the Prince does not watch the show, which is based on the life of his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

ALSO READ: Netflix's 'The Crown' season 3 to premiere on November 17 

"I met Prince William at a dinner and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing'.

"I was so excited and asked, 'Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely," Olivia said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olivia Colman The Crown The Crown season 3 The favourite Oscars
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp