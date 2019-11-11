Bill Murray set to return as Dr Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters 2020

By Express News Service

Bill Murray will be returning as Dr Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters 2020. Apart from Murray, Dan Aykroyd will also come back for the film, which will be directed by Jason Reitman. Interestingly, it was Reitman’s father Ivan, who directed the first two hit movies.

In an interview on a chat show, Aykroyd said that the “beautiful, heartfelt script” will help in a smooth transition from the old guard to new actors playing new characters. He also revealed Ghostbusters 2020 will pay tributes to late franchise star Harold Ramis.

The film reunites Murray with previously-confirmed co-stars Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver among others. New names joining the cast include Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

Murray, Aykroyd, Weaver, Hudson and Potts also starred in the all-female Ghostbusters reboot helmed by Paul Feig.