Pop star Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for music festival

Published: 12th November 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

This is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Popstar and international singing sensation Katy Perry landed in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday.

The singer arrived in India to perform at a music festival in Mumbai on November 16. She will also be joined by another international sensation, Dua Lipa.

The singer nailed the airport look by donning a comfy grey jumpsuit and was all smiles as she walked out of the airport.

The 'Firework' singer accessorised her look with a pair of classy black sunglasses and striped flip flops.

This isn't the first time that the 35-year-old singer has visited India. She vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Russell Brand.

During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage.

However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.

In August she took to social media to express her excitement over "returning to India" and giving her "first-ever performance in Mumbai".

"I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," she had tweeted.

