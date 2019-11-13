Home Entertainment English

People Magazine names John Legend as 'sexiest man alive' of 2019

The 40-year-old musician, John Legend, was chosen as the most desirable man for 2019 by People Magazine.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

John Legend is one of the few talents to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony each.

John Legend is one of the few talents to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony each.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by a magazine and the Grammy winner says he is under "pressure" as he succeeds actor Idris Elba.

The 40-year-old musician was chosen the most desirable man for 2019 by People Magazine.

Legend said he is "excited" and a "little scared" about receiving the title.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure. Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!" he told the magazine.

Legend also took to Twitter to share the news with his old photograph and tagged Elba in the post.

"1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it," the "All of Me" hitmaker wrote.

Elba retweeted his best wishes to Legend and quipped Dwayne Johnson still believes he has the title.

"My G Congratulations brother! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock. He still thinks he's got the title, I didn't have the heart to tell him when I took it," he wrote of his "Hobbs & Shaw" co-star who won the title in 2016.

Johnson also congratulate Legend and joked Elba bought the mention with half of his future earnings.

"Congratulations brother! Welcome to the club. You earned this one. Just like I did. And unlike @idriselba who paid @people 50% of his future earnings for his sexy title. The three of us will raise a tequila glass soon. Congrats again you sexy SOB," he replied in a tweet.

Legend earned his first Emmy at the Creative Arts Awards for his turn as the star and executive producer of NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live".

He is one of the few talents to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony each.

He currently features as a coach on "The Voice".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Legend People Magazine
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp