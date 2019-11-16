Home Entertainment English

Flower of  the flock: DJ Black Lotus

It’s apparent that the 20-something-year-old vinyl enthusiast grew up to organically combine all of these stimulating interests to create modular ‘handmade’ techno.

Published: 16th November 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

DJ Black Lotus

DJ Black Lotus

By Anoop Menon
Express News Service

Before Black Lotus rocked dancefloors at festivals like Exit (Serbia) and Forte (Portugal), she pursued medical instrument engineering. The enigmatic artist, who prefers that people always use her moniker as opposed to her real name, also dabbled in several other creative fields like acting, art direction, sculpting and photography.

However, the composer, behind underground anthems like Aether, admits that she’s always loved science and technology. “It all starts with my father being an electrical engineer,” shares the Berliner, elaborating, “He taught me a lot when I was a kid and we used to build small robots and create interesting electronic gadgets. Later, I studied medical instrument engineering.”

It’s apparent that the 20-something-year-old vinyl enthusiast grew up to organically combine all of these stimulating interests to create modular ‘handmade’ techno – that’s best described as deep, hypnotic, relentless and intense. Early last year, she celebrated her 12-inch disc debut Resilience. The DJ, who is now a regular fixture at KitKat Club and Suicide Circus Berlin – venues considered to be the cornerstone of Germany’s techno scene.

Nonetheless, Black Lotus isn’t a producer who likes resting on her laurels. In fact, just before landing in India, she launched her very own vinyl-only imprint called Luminal Rec. “Vinyl records are here the medium of choice – in a time where thousands of tracks get released every single month – I want to create something you can hold on to, a piece of art.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Black Lotus
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp