Flower of  the flock: DJ Black Lotus

Anoop Menon By

Express News Service

Before Black Lotus rocked dancefloors at festivals like Exit (Serbia) and Forte (Portugal), she pursued medical instrument engineering. The enigmatic artist, who prefers that people always use her moniker as opposed to her real name, also dabbled in several other creative fields like acting, art direction, sculpting and photography.

However, the composer, behind underground anthems like Aether, admits that she’s always loved science and technology. “It all starts with my father being an electrical engineer,” shares the Berliner, elaborating, “He taught me a lot when I was a kid and we used to build small robots and create interesting electronic gadgets. Later, I studied medical instrument engineering.”

It’s apparent that the 20-something-year-old vinyl enthusiast grew up to organically combine all of these stimulating interests to create modular ‘handmade’ techno – that’s best described as deep, hypnotic, relentless and intense. Early last year, she celebrated her 12-inch disc debut Resilience. The DJ, who is now a regular fixture at KitKat Club and Suicide Circus Berlin – venues considered to be the cornerstone of Germany’s techno scene.

Nonetheless, Black Lotus isn’t a producer who likes resting on her laurels. In fact, just before landing in India, she launched her very own vinyl-only imprint called Luminal Rec. “Vinyl records are here the medium of choice – in a time where thousands of tracks get released every single month – I want to create something you can hold on to, a piece of art.”