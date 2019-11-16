Joaquin Phoenix's Joker becomes first R-rated movie to hit USD 1 billion mark at global box office

By Online Desk

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker was the most talked-about Hollywood film of 2019. Directed by Todd Phillips, the DC movie has come under the spotlight again after becoming the first R-rated film in history to cross USD 1 billion worldwide.

According to reports, the film's global collection as of November 14 stood at USD 999.1 million.



This becomes a milestone for team Joker as it beats its nearest R-rated films from rival Marvel, Deadpool 2 (2018), which grossed USD 785 million and Deadpool (2016), which grossed USD 783.



As per Hollywood Reporter, Joker is the fourth DC comic title to cross 1 billion USD, after Aquaman (USD 1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises (USD 1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight (USD 1.005 billion).

During the film's initial release, it received flak amid fears that it could trigger violence. However, it has performed remarkably well in the box office.



Joker was the first DC movie named after the popular character and Todd Phillips picked Joaquin Phoenix to play the role of Arthur Flec (aka) Joker, who is Batman's arch-enemy.



In the movie, Arthur Flec, an aspiring comedian is driven to insanity by the society and his audience, who repeatedly make him feel he is a "freak". This marks the beginning of Flec’s adventures as Joker. The movie aims to show depths and layers of Joker’s character.

Phoenix's performance in the title role received massive appreciation worldwide. It was called one of the most powerful performances of 2019 and also received an eight-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere.



All eyes are now on Joker to see how many 2019 Oscar nominations and awards it grabs.