Kate Beckinsale denies dating Jamie Foxx, says standing next to someone doesn't mean it's romantic

he 46-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale made it clear that just because she was seen with someone, it doesn't mean that it's romantic.

Published: 16th November 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kate Beckinsale denied dating Jamie Foxx on her Instagram.

Actress Kate Beckinsale denied dating Jamie Foxx on her Instagram. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Kate Beckinsale has shut down rumours that she and actor Jamie Foxx were dating.

A day after the two were spotted together at a party on Thursday night, the 46-year-old actress made it clear that just because she was seen with someone, it doesn't mean that it's romantic, reports people.com.

"(Last) night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck. I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them," Beckinsale wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of photos of herself posing with the men.

"Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that's true I've got a hell of a problem," she added.

The actors attended the event at Catch LA in Hollywood to celebrate the announcement that actor Pierce Brosnan's sons, Dylan and Paris, will be the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Foxx's daughter Corinne had previously held the title.

