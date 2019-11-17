Home Entertainment English

We collaborate on life: Camila Cabello on working again with Shawn Mendes

The duo fell in love while working on 'Senorita' and have been inseparable since the release of the song.

Published: 17th November 2019

Singer Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Singer Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes. (File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Camila Cabello says she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes are not sure when their new music will come out but they are enjoying collaborating on life.

The duo fell in love while working on "Senorita" and have been inseparable since the release of the song.

Asked about another collaboration with Mendes, the Cuban-American singer said, "We collaborate on life. So, we'll see in music."

''Cabello is now gearing up for the release of her new album 'Romance' and the singer said most of the tracks on the record are centred around her relationship with Mendes.

"The inspiration behind my album is really being in love. It's called 'Romance' so it's like ...all stories about my life the past couple of years and just the chaos that ensues when you fall in love," she added.

Comments

