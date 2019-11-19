Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League

By Express News Service

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck are the latest Justice League stars to demand the Zack Snyder cut version of the film.Fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists and have been petitioning Warner Bros for its release.

Snyder, who had previously helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, had left Justice League during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon to oversee the post-production as well as the film’s reshoots.

However, many people believe Whedon had significantly toned down the film, making it different from one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately performed moderately at the box office.

Jason Momoa, who portrayed Aquaman in the film, has time and again demanded the release of Snyder cut. But now, he has found support in Gadot and Affleck, who played Wonder Woman and Batman in the film, respectively.

On Sunday, Gadot posted a behind-the-scenes image of herself from the film’s set on Twitter. In the caption, she used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Soon after, Affleck followed suit and used the same hashtag.

Snyder retweeted Gadot’s post, saying, “This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong.” He also shared Affleck’s post, and tweeted, “Neither can Batman.”