Melissa Fumero reveals she is pregnant with her second child

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Melissa Fumero has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband David Fumero.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news, saying that the new pregnancy has been "way harder" for her.

"Oh yeah, I'm hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven't felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and...I don't feel that cute?" Melissa wrote alongside a selfie where she is showing off her baby bump.

"But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker...so I feel a little bit cute today," she added.

The couple, who got married in December 2007, already have a son, three-year-old Enzo.