Jennifer Lopez did ‘Hustlers’ for free

By Express News Service

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she didn’t charge fee for Hustlers, a film about New York strippers who swindle Wall Street traders.

In an interview to an international magazine, Lopez, who starred as Ramona, the ringleader to the group of ambitious women, said, “I do things because I love them. I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for ‘Hustlers’. I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself.”

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, the film, which is generating major Oscar buzz, is based on a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler titled ‘The Hustlers at Scores’.

Set in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis, the movie explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on their Wall Street clientele.

Lopez said she is proud of the film which celebrates women in all capacities.

“It became a movement. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned,” she added.