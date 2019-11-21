Fargo creator Noah Hawley to write and direct next Star Trek movie

By Express News Service

The creator of iconic Fargo series, Noah Hawley, has been hired to write and direct the next Star Trek movie, according to reports. While details about the plot of the upcoming Star Trek movie are still under wraps, it is speculated that the film will feature Chris Pine, Karl Urban, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana.

The makers had tried to launch this film last year, with SJ Clarkson directing and Chris Hemsworth reprising the role of Pine’s father. However, the project was later shelved as the initial talks went nowhere. This new film is the fourth in the Star Trek film series, and has nothing to do with Paramount’s Star Trek film, produced by Quentin Tarantino.