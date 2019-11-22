Home Entertainment English

Dev Patel traumatised after shoot of 'Hotel Mumbai'

Directed by Anthony Maras, the film also stars Hollywood star Armie Hammer and Anupam Kher. The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment's project is set to hit the screens in India on November 29.

MUMBAI: Actor Dev Patel, who is awaiting the release of the film "Hotel Mumbai" in India, says it was a "traumatic" experience to shoot for the movie based on the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

"For us, we lived in the siege for 3 months and everytime we see a hotel entry and exit; it takes us back to the series of events. It was traumatising.

"But as an artiste you invest wholeheartedly in these characters. You give a part of yourself in these roles. I hope that when people watch me on screen, they are able to see the emotional investment and a lot of heart that went behind the film," Dev said.

