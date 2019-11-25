Home Entertainment English

AMAs 2019: Taylor Swift beats Michael Jackson to become most awarded artiste of all time

While accepting Artist of the Decade award, Swift opened by praising veteran singer Carole King, who presented the award to her, for her role in music and her family's life.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Taylor Swift emerged the biggest winner in the history of

Singer Taylor Swift emerged the biggest winner in the history of AMAs. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift emerged the biggest winner in the history of American Music Awards with 28 total wins, beating King of Pop Michael Jackson's record of 24 all-time wins.

In addition to Artist of the Decade award, Swift bagged trophies in Favorite Album - Pop/Rock, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary and Artist of the Year categories, making her the artist with the most AMAs of all time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer-songwriter was tied with rock band Alabama at 23 all-time AMA wins before the ceremony on Sunday.

While accepting Artist of the Decade award, Swift opened by praising veteran singer Carole King, who presented the award to her, for her role in music and her family's life.

"All any of the artists in this room want is to create something that will last. And all that matters to me is the memories that I have had with you, the fans, over the years, because we've had fun, incredible exhilarating times together. Thank you for being the reason I am on this stage," she said.

Later in the night, when she won Artist of the Year, Swift touched on how great and hard the last year has been for her.

"The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing and some of the hardest things I've gone through...And not 'a lot of them are things that haven't been public, and I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant in my life," she said.

"Like, this industry is really weird where sometimes people who do what we do feel like and I'm sure as some of you feel like this too with your lives, like you feel like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or they don't or you're feeling bad about yourself but the people who hang in there for you are the ones that you will never forget. And the fans who have hung in there for 15 years of me doing this," she added.

While accepting the honour for her record 'Lover', Swift took a swipe at her old record label Big Machine.

The singer didn't directly address her feud with the label's former owner Scott Borchetta and recent buyer Scooter Braun, but praised her new home, Universal Republic for giving her the freedom to "make whatever music" she wants.

"I did not think I was going to win this one. This album really felt like a new beginning. I really love my record label, Universal Republic.

"Monte Lipman, Lucien Grange, thank you for being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make. As a songwriter it's so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that," Swift said.

Earlier, the singer headlined the ceremony with a performance spanning a decade with hits such as 'Love Story,' 'I Knew You Were Trouble,' 'The Man,' 'Lover,' among others.

Singers Halsey and Camila Cabello also joined briefly her for the performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michael Jackson Taylor Swift AMAs
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp