Home Entertainment English

'No Time to Die' to be Daniel Craig’s last Bond film

Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw will return as M and Q respectively, while Rami Malek will be seen as the villain.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Confirming speculations about No Time to Die being Daniel Craig’s last outing as the fictional spy James Bond, the actor himself, in an interview, announced he was done with playing the fictional spy. Craig, who first played Bond in the 2005 film, Casino Royale, went on to star in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. 

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the writers of No Time To Die. Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw will return as M and Q respectively, while Rami Malek will be seen as the villain.

ALSO READ: Here's when James Bond film 'No Time To Die' starring Daniel Craig will release in India

The 25th film of the action-thriller spy series will revolve around the now-retired Bond, who will embark on a dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist and face a mysterious villain with ‘dangerous new technology’ on his friend’s request, in Jamaica.

No Time To Die will be released on 3 April, 2020 in the UK and India, and on the 8 April in the US.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
No Time to Die Bond film ames Bond Daniel Craig
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp