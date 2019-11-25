'No Time to Die' to be Daniel Craig’s last Bond film

By Express News Service

Confirming speculations about No Time to Die being Daniel Craig’s last outing as the fictional spy James Bond, the actor himself, in an interview, announced he was done with playing the fictional spy. Craig, who first played Bond in the 2005 film, Casino Royale, went on to star in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the writers of No Time To Die. Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw will return as M and Q respectively, while Rami Malek will be seen as the villain.

The 25th film of the action-thriller spy series will revolve around the now-retired Bond, who will embark on a dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist and face a mysterious villain with ‘dangerous new technology’ on his friend’s request, in Jamaica.

No Time To Die will be released on 3 April, 2020 in the UK and India, and on the 8 April in the US.

