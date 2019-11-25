Home Entertainment English

'The Good Place' finale will be satisfying: Kristen Bell

Actor Kristen Bell who plays Elenor Shellstrop in the NBC fantasy comedy said though the cast was sad about the show ending, they were in high spirits about the season finale.

Published: 25th November 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

The Good Place

Main cast of 'The Good Place' which is set to end with its fourth season. (Photo | NBC)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kristen Bell says the finale of her show "The Good Place" will be a "satisfying" experience as well as a "punch to the gut" for the fans.

The actor, who plays Elenor Shellstrop in the NBC fantasy comedy, said though the cast was sad about the show ending, they were in high spirits about the season finale.

"It's an incredibly worthy ending. We were all disappointed that the show would be over, but it did feel like the right thing to do. I don't know that the show will ever come back ever, because the ending is satisfying. It's a variety of things. It's also a punch to the gut, but it is satisfying and it feels like that's where the story ends," Bell told Collider.

Also featuring Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" is set to end with its fourth season.

The season finale is scheduled to be aired on January 30, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Good Place Krsiten Bell Elenor Shellstrop
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp