'The Good Place' finale will be satisfying: Kristen Bell

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kristen Bell says the finale of her show "The Good Place" will be a "satisfying" experience as well as a "punch to the gut" for the fans.

The actor, who plays Elenor Shellstrop in the NBC fantasy comedy, said though the cast was sad about the show ending, they were in high spirits about the season finale.

"It's an incredibly worthy ending. We were all disappointed that the show would be over, but it did feel like the right thing to do. I don't know that the show will ever come back ever, because the ending is satisfying. It's a variety of things. It's also a punch to the gut, but it is satisfying and it feels like that's where the story ends," Bell told Collider.

Also featuring Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" is set to end with its fourth season.

The season finale is scheduled to be aired on January 30, 2020.