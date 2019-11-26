Home Entertainment English

I am going to direct new season of 'Narcos', says Wagner Moura

Netflix's 'Narcos Mexico', a spinoff of 'Narcos' has been renewed for a second season and it will have Moura behind the camera.

Published: 26th November 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Wagner Moura (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

PANAJI: Actor Wagner Moura had shot to fame globally playing Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord, in the hit series "Narcos". He is set to return to the franchise as a director this time.

Netflix's "Narcos Mexico", a spinoff of "Narcos" has been renewed for a second season and it will have Moura behind the camera.

"I am going to direct 'Narcos' now -- the new season of Mexican 'Narcos'. They invited me to direct it and I was like 'I don't feel like a director. I am an actor who directed a film but I know the show very well and I love the guys. So I think I am going to direct it," Moura said at the ongoing 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Talking about the character that put him on the global map, he said: "Pablo was a charismatic guy, not like he was the richest narco dude. He was the most interesting."

He also spoke about the physical transformation that he had to undergo to nail the look.

"I had to gain a lot of weight. I don't want to do it anymore. It's bad for my health. In the second season, I was feeling heavy and there was lack of energy. That was not my body," he said about the character that he played for two years starting from 2015.

He was so dedicated to the project that he even let go of a Hollywood biggie - "The Magnificent Seven".

"The director was a cool guy. He said 'no we will wait for you'. But I was exhausted. I had wrapped up the first season. And I had to lose weight for the film and gain weight for 'Narcos', so I passed. I said I couldn't do it," said Moura, who turned director this year with a film called "Marighella".

He is currently based in Los Angeles, but he doesn't have big Hollywood dreams.

"For me, of course Hollywood is big, so many things. Great working opportunity, especially after 'Narcos', I was getting so many invitations but I am not interested in having the Hollywood sort of a career thing.

"I have been working since I was 15. The film I directed it's here (at IFFI). It will screen in India. It's a political film. I also just produced and acted in a film about Brazil-born United Nations guy Sergio Vieira de Mello who was killed in Iraq in 2003. My goal is to produce movies and make movies about Latin people. Movies that don't reinforce stereotypes. I have a very political and ambitious agenda in that sense. That doesn't mean I am not open to working with so and so director. I am open to working with directors, actors, writers I admire," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wagner Moura Narcos Pablo Escobar
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp