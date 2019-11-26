Home Entertainment English

SEE | Justin Bieber gets a new look, dyes his blond locks pink

The 25-year-old singer stepped out in Beverly Hills after playing a game of basketball rocking magenta sweatpants from his clothing line, Drew House, and brand new baby pink hair to match.

Pop singer Justin Bieber

Pop singer Justin Bieber. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Pop singer Justin Bieber went in for a sudden transformation as he dyed his hair pink.

The 25-year-old singer stepped out in Beverly Hills on Sunday after playing a game of basketball rocking magenta sweatpants from his clothing line, Drew House, and brand new baby pink hair to match.

While it's not confirmed who dyed his blond locks, or what brought on the change, the singer has had quite the hair evolution, from a long bob to a buzz cut and recently sported a slicked-back do for his wedding to model, Hailey Baldwin, in September, reported People magazine.

Justin Beiber's new look. (Photo | Twitter)

His cotton-candy-coloured hair change comes two days after Baldwin's 23rd birthday. A source told People magazine that the duo enjoyed a "romantic lunch" at Nobu in Malibu.

"They had a casual celebration and seemed very happy," the source added. "Hailey returned from Germany just in time for her birthday. You could tell Justin is thrilled that she is back."

Later in the evening, they had a low-key dinner date at home and shared a few snaps on social media of their spread, which included salmon and veggies, followed by several dessert options, including a "23" cake for Baldwin and cupcakes.

