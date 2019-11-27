Claire Foy set to return for 'The Crown' season 4

Home Entertainment English

The show is recreating The Queen's 21st birthday speech, which took place during a commonwealth tour of South Africa in 1947.

Published: 27th November 2019 11:47 AM

Actor Claire Foy who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

Actor Claire Foy who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Claire Foy will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of Netflix series "The Crown".

According to DigitalSpy, the actor, who won an Emmy for playing the British monarch in the first two seasons of the royal drama, is back on sets filming what are expected to be flashback scenes for season four.



Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip to Foy's Queen, was also seen filming with his co-star at the Old Vic in Lungs.

In the recently-released season three, Foy was replaced by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman.

There are rumours that Colman will be succeeded by "Harry Potter" star Imelda Staunton in season five.

Also joining season four are "Sex Education" star Gillian Anderson as the UK's first woman Prime Minister Maggie Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

