Home Entertainment English

Excited about Indian characters in V Wars, says Ian Somerhalder

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Somerhalder will star as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist who is trying to find a cure for fellow humans who have turned into vampires.

Published: 27th November 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

PANAJI: The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder has a special treat for his Indian fans in his upcoming show "V Wars", but he needs a little help from them first. He says if the Netflix show gets a second season, then two Indian characters will be introduced in the series.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Somerhalder will star as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist who is trying to find a cure for fellow humans who have turned into vampires.

"Going into season two, we will get to explore characters that we are really excited about. There are two amazing Indian characters that we are going to put together - a father and a daughter," Somerhalder told IANS in a telephonic interview from Los Angeles.

For him, the stories of the show, which deals with a lot of things like borders, racism, disease and fear, are very strong and hopes that it is able to build a good fan base in India.

"Well, we got to get season two. That's why I really need viewers watching the show, it is worth watching it. A vampire in India will be different from a vampire in Eastern Europe or South America, that will be a very exciting and new angle to explore," said the actor, who is also attached to the show as a director and an executive producer.

What's more? He would like to explore Bollywood too.

"When I look at what's going on in India, I look at how powerful and amazing Bollywood is. The stars...how unique they are and how huge their careers are. It's pretty inspiring," said the "Lost" actor.

"I was watching 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman' and I saw Shah Rukh Khan on it. I said 'wow! look at this guy'. First of all, he is on the David Letterman show so, he's gotta be cool. He is so charismatic, so down-to-earth. I was researching him and watching his stuff. He is a massive star but he is also such a cool guy. I am really excited to explore Bollywood and understand it and meet some of the amazing talent that its producing," he shared.

For now, he is enjoying the world of vampires on-screen.

"I felt so fortunate to play a vampire (in 'The Vampire Diaries') for so long and a really fun one. It was such a fun role because this guy was charismatic, dangerous and sexy. He was kind of a prick and kind of mean but everyone loved him," Somerhalder quipped.

"I really had so much fun playing that character that when I transitioned into Dr Swann, I was excited to play a character who was still a superhero, but his superpower was just being a great father, a great scientist and a great husband. To me, great dads, great scientists and great husbands are superheroes because they are such positive forces in the environment," he added.

"V Wars" will premiere on December 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ian Somerhalder Vampire Diaries  Netflix V Wars Hollywood
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp