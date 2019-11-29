Pamela Anderson writes to PM Modi, asks him to ban meat at all govt parties

By Online Desk

Canadian-American actress and honorary director of PETA US, Pamela Anderson wrote to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi asking him to promote veganism in India.

She expressed her concerns about severe air pollution plaguing Delhi and also wrote about global warming, climate change, and increasing pollution levels.

The letter read, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the severe air pollution plaguing Delhi. I worry about the residents as well as the animals who can’t wear face masks or stay indoors.”

Addressing the PM, she further wrote, “I know you share my concern for the future, so please lead India’s fight against climate change by taking a simple but forceful, progressive step. Ban animal-derived foods from all government meetings and functions. I am shattered by recent findings of climate change’s impact on India."

In her letter, she asked the PM to take a few measures to help replenish the environment like banning the service of animal-derived foods at government meetings and functions. She explained that raising animals for meat, eggs, and dairy causes nearly one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. She also suggested an alternative by replacing dairy products with soy products and banning meat consumption.

She also pointed out that other countries have already taken pro-vegan steps to combat the climate crisis.

“I appeal to you to show that India can equal or best them,” she wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

Expressing her concerns, Pamela spoke about how scientists have declared climate change as an emergency that needs to be dealt with immediately. She said that according to the latest reports, 36 million Indians could face the threat of annual coastal flooding by 2050.

The World Bank has predicted that at least 21 cities in India are approaching zero groundwater levels for next year and that 40% of Indians may not have water to drink by 2030.

She further added, "In fact, meat and dairy companies are set to become the world's biggest polluters, and the United Nations warns that a global shift to vegan eating is necessary to combat climate change. It's not an option but a necessity."

The letter ended with her request to the PM of India to follow steps taken by countries like New Zealand (will be reducing their meat and dairy consumption, China (will reduce meat consumption by half) and Germany (meat is banned in meetings and events). The actress had previously written to the Prime Minister of Canada asking him to serve nutritious vegan meals in correctional facilities.

Last month, Pamela Anderson also wrote to Canada PM Justin Trudeau, asking him to take steps to serve nutritious vegan meals in correctional facilities.

Pamela Anderson who was also part of Bigg Boss 4, shared her love for Indian cuisine and said, “India is the easiest place to be vegan. I still remember the beautiful colour of saffron rice and the alluring aroma of veggie biryani. India’s foods are so fantastic and varied that it’s the easiest place on earth to be vegan.”