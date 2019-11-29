Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 9 years after split

By PTI

LONDON: Popular pop band Pussycat Dolls is set to embark on a tour in 2020, nine years after the girl group took hiatus to pursue solo careers.

The band, featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt, rose to fame in the early 2000s with breakout hits including "Don't Cha'", "Stick Wit U" and "Buttons".

However, Thornton won't be joining the band on their UK and Ireland tour.

Scherzinger tweeted on Thursday:

I am very excited to share that we are back, baby! The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?! pic.twitter.com/fuwtunNmzf — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) November 28, 2019

The tour starts in Dublin on April 5 and finishes in London on April 17.

MTV UK tweeted

It's official! The Pussycat Dolls are BACK! @BeccaDudley catches up with the girls to talk their upcoming tour, their performance on The X Factor Celeb final this weekend and more @pussycatdolls @NicoleScherzy @KimberlyKWyatt #PCDReunion pic.twitter.com/L8owTeArav — MTV UK (@MTVUK) November 28, 2019

Scherzinger, Roberts, Wyatt, Bachar and Sutta will perform for the first time as a five piece on Saturday's "X Factor: Celebrity".