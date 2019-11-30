Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with ex-husband Theroux

The 50-year-old star whipped up enchiladas for the late-night host after he jokingly complained to her the year prior about her dinner options.

Published: 30th November 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Jennifer Aniston.

Actress Jennifer Aniston. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston reunited with her ex-husband Justin Theroux for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

"Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights," Theroux captioned the Instagram Story on Thursday evening.

The picture features Aniston with Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett alongside other friends.

In the following Instagram Story, Theroux attempts to record Cox giving a toast at the dinner.

"Jen, I love you so much... Justin, please stop filming me!" Cox emphatically pleaded in the humorous snap.

"I'm sorry I'm supposed to be recording toasts," Theroux said in response. "I'm so sorry I have to cut, anyway, it will be on the DVD commentary."

Aniston hosted her annual Friendsgiving dinner on Wednesday night and made a special dish just for friend Jimmy Kimmel.

The 50-year-old star whipped up enchiladas for the late-night host after he jokingly complained to her the year prior about her dinner options.

"Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baking the Mexican dish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Friends Justin Theroux
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp