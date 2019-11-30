Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with ex-husband Theroux

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston reunited with her ex-husband Justin Theroux for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

"Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights," Theroux captioned the Instagram Story on Thursday evening.

The picture features Aniston with Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett alongside other friends.

In the following Instagram Story, Theroux attempts to record Cox giving a toast at the dinner.

"Jen, I love you so much... Justin, please stop filming me!" Cox emphatically pleaded in the humorous snap.

"I'm sorry I'm supposed to be recording toasts," Theroux said in response. "I'm so sorry I have to cut, anyway, it will be on the DVD commentary."

Aniston hosted her annual Friendsgiving dinner on Wednesday night and made a special dish just for friend Jimmy Kimmel.

The 50-year-old star whipped up enchiladas for the late-night host after he jokingly complained to her the year prior about her dinner options.

"Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baking the Mexican dish.