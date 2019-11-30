Rory McCann, Hound from GoT, was homeless before the show

By Express News Service

Actor Rory McCann, the Hound from Game of Thrones, who had the most fulfilling end in the entire show, revealed that he was homeless and stealing food till he was signed up for the project.

During the Game of Thrones Reunion Special, which will only be available on the Game of Thrones: Seasons One to Eight DVD box set, Rory shared said that his life was full of struggles before GoT.

“Two years ago I was in a tent - literally in a tent and stealing food occasionally. Eventually, I got a job and sorted myself out, but then suddenly I’m getting driven around in a nice car in the biggest and best show in the world; just shows how your fortunes can change. Amazing. I managed to go back there and pay my library fines,” Rory said.

Sean Bean, who played the role of Ned Stark, and other members of the Stark family also shared the stage with Rory.

Based on George RR Martin’s novel series, A Song Of Ice And Fire, and created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the Game Of Thrones television series concluded with its eighth season earlier this year.