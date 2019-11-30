The Simpsons is not ending after 32 seasons

By Express News Service

Many reports claimed that The Simpsons, the iconic American animation show, is coming to an end after a stellar run of 32 seasons.

The rumours shocked the ardent fans of the most popular series. Even the musician of the show, Danny Elfman claimed that the long-runnning series will be wrapped up soon.

However, the writer of the show AI Jean took to Twitter to announce that the show will continue its run and it is not getting shelved. Jean, in an interview, said, “No disrespect to Mr. Elfman but we are producing season 32 starting next year and have no plans to end after that.”

Created by Matt Groening, the show is a satirical story of an American working-class family. The Simpsons is one of the most influential pop-culture phenomena.