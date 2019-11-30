Home Entertainment English

Unable to believe he bagged the 'Batman' role, Robert Pattinson says he's boring and old now

He found stardom with the franchise's first film in 2008, but Pattinson has often struggled with his celebrity status.

Published: 30th November 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson (Photo| AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Robert Pattinson feels he is too "boring and old" for fans to care about his work.

Pattinson found fame as a vampire with the "Twilight" franchise, and is preparing to suit up as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming "The Batman" remake.

In an interview to "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist", the actor admitted that he wishes people stop focusing on his old Edward Cullen character, reports eonline.com.

"There's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to be what happened with 'Twilight' because it was so sudden," Pattinson said, adding: "I'm hoping it won't be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now."

He found stardom with the franchise's first film in 2008, but Pattinson has often struggled with his celebrity status.

"I definitely feel like I need to prove something and I'm not entirely sure what it is. So that's probably what my turmoil is," he said to The Guardian in an interview in the past. At the moment, the 33-year-old cannot believe he nabbed the Batman role.

"It's kind of insane. I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all," the actor admitted to Esquire magazine.

"It's much more fun when you're an underdog. There's no expectation of you," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Pattinson Batman
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp