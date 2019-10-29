Home Entertainment English

Kylie Jenner dresses daughter Stormi as mini version of her for Halloween, check out pictures!

Published: 29th October 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 02:58 PM

Stormi and her mom Kylie Jenner give us twinning goals!

Stormi and her mom Kylie Jenner give us twinning goals! (Photo | Instagram/ AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality television personality Kylie Jenner dressed up her daughter Stormi as a mini version of her, for the 2019 Met Ball dress for Halloween.

Kylie dressed Stormi in a fitted lavender Versace dress with puffy purple feather sleeves and a flesh-toned bodysuit. She even copied the lilac wig and her sparkly purse to complete the look.

"My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!" Kylie captioned a few pictures of Stormi in the tiny dress.

She also went all out on her own costume this year, dressing up with best friend Anastasia "Stassie".

My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In the past, Stormi and Jenner have worn matching pink butterfly costumes and also dressed up together as a thunderstorm.

Stormi was the lightning bolt while Kylie was the cloud.

