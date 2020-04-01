Anne Hathaway to star in adaptation of French Children Don't Throw Food

By Express News Service

Anne Hathaway will star in an adaptation of French Children Don’t Throw Food, based on the autobiography from Pamela Druckerman. The project will be bankrolled by StudioCanal, with Blueprint Picture set to produce, say reports.The story follows an American journalist who moves to Paris for her husband’s job and raises a family there.

As she tries to figure out how to balance her family and career, and battle the feelings that she is failing at both, she observes her French neighbours and friends to uncover the secrets behind parenting well-behaved French children. She discovers that everyone, no matter how perfect they might appear, has their own problems.

Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern wrote the most recent draft of the adaptation.Hathaway’s recent release is the Joan Didion adaptation The Last Thing He Wanted from Dee Rees for Netflix. She next will be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches remake, playing the Grand High Witch.