Justin Long, brother believe they contracted coronavirus but haven't been tested yet

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Justin Long believes he and his brother Christian contracted coronavirus after the latter's girlfriend returned from a work trip.

In his podcast 'Life Is Short with Justin Long', the actor said they did not get tested as they are not in the "high-risk category", reported Entertainment Weekly.

"We should tell everyone that you actually have corona. You think you do. I might have it as well," Long said.

"I do have it. We're not just being paranoid," his brother added.

Long said Christian's girlfriend Maggie developed a fever and dry cough after her work trip, "all the things that they're saying people have with COVID."

Fortunately, Christian said she's feeling better after 12 days of recovery and her fever is gone.

"The weird thing is, the day after she came down with symptoms, a couple of weeks ago, Justin and I came down with very mild versions of the exact same symptoms," Christian said.

Long said they felt "achiness, some nausea, headaches, and then the tightness in the chests. But then the strangest thing happened, which we then read was typical of this disease. Maggie and Christian lost their sense of taste and smell."

The actor said they did not get tested as they were not considered "high-enough risk".

"As many of you know, you have to be in a high-risk group, which is older people and people with compromised immune systems, or it has to be severe enough in your system," he said.

The brothers said they were quarantining as their parents are in their '70s and '80s.

Many actors and artists have contacted coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who have since recovered, Idris Elba and 'The Society' actor Olivia Nikkanen.