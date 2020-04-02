Edgar Wright’s next about a robot who learns to love

By Express News Service

Edgar Wright is returning to science fiction with his next film, which will be an adaptation of the upcoming novel, Set My Heart to Five. According to reports, while Wright will direct the film, it has been adapted to screen by the novel’s author Simon Stephenson. According to the synopsis of the novel, which is set to hit the stands later this year, the film is about a robot who learns to love.

Set in 2054, the story follows Jared, ‘an android that works as a dentist, as he undergoes an emotional awakening that is sparked by an introduction to ‘80s and ‘90s movies. He then embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel.’ Focus Features and Working Title Films have acquired the film rights for the book.

The Baby Driver filmmaker is currently working on his horror film, Last Night In Soho, which is still slated to be released on September 25. The film completed principle shooting before the Coronavirus breakout.