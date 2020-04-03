New documentary to uncover COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan

By IANS

MUMBAI: A new documentary film attempts to uncover the story of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Titled "Epicenter: 24 hours In Wuhan", the 50-minute feature highlights how people of the area, where the deadly COVID-19 virus first struck last December, fought against the outbreak. It shows how the people of the city banded together to fight the escalating crisis.

The documentary also highlights how healthcare workers strived day and night to deal with an unprecedented situation.

The film is streaming on DocuBay and viewers can also watch the documentary without membership on the DocuBay app, which is available across over 180 countries.