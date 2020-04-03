STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Release of Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick' pushed to December 2020 due to coronavirus

The 57-year-old actor Tom Cruise took to Twitter to make the announcement about the sequel to his film.

Published: 03rd April 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Release of Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick' pushed to December 2020

Release of Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick' pushed to December 2020

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on Friday announced that the release of his much-awaited flick 'Top Gun Maverick' has been pushed from June 2020 to December 2020.

The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter to make the announcement about the sequel to his film.

"I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," he tweeted.

'Top Gun: Maverick', that has come 34 years after its predecessor, will now release in December 2020.

In the film, Cruise is a veteran test pilot who goes by the name Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. He is assigned the job of training a group of graduates from the USAF Top Gun program for a highly specialised and risky mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tom Cruise Hollywood Top Gun Maverick coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp