'The Yogi Bear Show' voice actor Julie Bennett dies due to COVID-19 complications

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Julie Bennett, best known as the voice of Cindy Bear in the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series 'The Yogi Bear Show', has died at the age of 88 from coronavirus complications.

Bennett passed away on March 31, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, her talent agent Mark Scroggs told Fox News.

Born in Manhattan, Bennett started her theatre, radio and television career soon after her graduation.

She found her footing as a voice artist with her stint as Cindy Bear, the character she played for over two decades on 'The Yogi Bear Show' and the series' feature films, 'Hey There, It's Yogi Bear' and 'Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears.

' Her other live-action projects included 'Dragnet', 'Leave It to Beaver', 'Get Smart', 'Love, American Style' and 'Superman'.

Recently, Bennett lent her voice to "Garfield and Friends," "Spider-Man: The Animated Series' and a Spider-Man-themed video game released in 2000.

She is survived by her mutually adopted family, Carol, Nick and Mark Scroggs.