Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences donates USD 6 million to combat COVID-19

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has contributed USD six million to help support motion picture employees and their families facing severe financial hardship during the coronavirus crises.

In an announcement made by AMPAS on Friday, it was also mentioned that the donation will also provide aid to institutions focused on supporting diverse filmmakers, reported Variety.

The Academy in a statement said that USD 4 million of the fund will be distributed equally between The Actors Fund. This will support the behind-the-scenes workers as well as performers, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

AMPAS will contribute an additional USD 2 million to the already-established Academy Foundation to support its grants program.

"As we face a pandemic, it's incumbent upon us to help those in the motion picture community who are suffering. By contributing financially to The Actors Fund, MPTF, and the Academy Foundation's wonderful grants program, we can help provide our extended family with desperately needed assistance," Academy president David Rubin said, as cited by Variety.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged almost the entire globe and has claimed the lives of over 45000 people according to WHO.