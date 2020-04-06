Jeff Lowe: New episode of Tiger King  to be released  

By Express News Service

Tiger King, the crime documentary about the drug-lord-turned-zoo owner Joe Exotic, has become a huge hit across the world. Many celebrities like Cardi B coming out in praise of the series. Now, Jeff Lowe, one of the zoo owner, from the show has revealed that Netflix is currently producing one more episode of the show and it will be out next week.

However, it is not clear whether or not the new episode will be a continuation of the series or be a stand-alone addition. The show is predominantly about Joe Exotic and his questionable practices in rearing his hundreds of big cats.

By the end of the show, Joe Exotic is put behind bars for animal cruelty. However, many have come out in support of him. Actor Dax Shepard took to Twitter to say that he would be willing to play Joe Exotic if his story is ever adapted to be made into a feature film. Tiger King is currently one of the most-watched shows on Netflix and looks like it will continue to do so as people are streaming more content online than ever due to coronavirus lockdown.