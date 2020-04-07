STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excited to step back into spandex: Zachary Levi on 'Shazam! 2'

Published: 07th April 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Zachary Levi-starrer 'Shazam'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Zachary Levi says playing the titular role of "Shazam!" changed his life and he can't wait to start working on the superhero sequel.

The actor starred in the 2019's DC comic book adaptation, which follows a boy named Billy Batson, who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the magic word "Shazam!".

On the film's first anniversary, Levi took to Instagram to share his gratitude.

"Shazam!" was a tentpole and went on to earn over USD 364 million worldwide.

"Happy 1st birthday to our 'little superhero movie that could'. So very grateful for everything this role has brought into my life, and so damn excited to step back into the spandex as soon as we're ready to rock 'n roll again," he said on Sunday.

"To everyone out there who continues to believe in and support us, thank you. And if you haven't had a chance to see @shazammovie yet, now is a pretty opportune time to give it a shot, and fill your life with laughter, heart, and joy," the actor wrote alongside his still from the first film.

"Shazam 2!", which was in the works with returning director David F Sandberg, suffered a production delay likely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sequel is slated to be released on Apr 01, 2022.

Comments

