Finally, I can be a superhero: Salma Hayek on 'Eternals' role

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Salma Hayek is happy that she got to fulfil her wish of playing a superhero with upcoming movie 'The Eternals'.

In the Marvel Studios film, the Mexican-American actor features alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan.

In an interview with Total Film, Hayek described the titular Eternals as a gang of 'misfits', except for Jolie.

"At 53, finally! I can be a superhero. I play Ajak, who is the leader of the superheroes and all of them are people you would never have imagined. Except for Angelina, She was born to be a superhero," the actor said.

The rest of us (Eternals) are like misfits, and we're all superheroes, and I get to be the leader.

That sounds really appropriate! Yes, why not? Let's go! It just made me feel like, maybe they're doing something different.

And they are," she added.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of "The Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

Hayek particularly praised the film's director Chloe Zhao, saying she was a fan of her 2017 western "The Rider".

"The director is amazing. Did you see her first movie? 'The Rider'? I was blown away. The one thing that excited me the most was the director. She's incredible," the actor added.

'The Eternals' was earlier scheduled to release in November this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed till February 2021.