Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer will be part of Call Me By Your Name sequel

By Express News Service

The sequel for the much-acclaimed Call Me By Your Name will see both Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer return to play their roles. In an interview to an international daily, the director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed the same, adding that other actors will also return for their parts in the new movie.

Interestingly, the eponymous novel, based on which the first film was made, has a sequel named Find Me. This book features the same characters and is a continuation of the story ten years after the first book ends.

Reports also suggest that Guadagnino was recently in the United States to meet with a screenwriter and discuss the sequel. However, the coronavirus breakout has pushed plans for the team. Call Me By Your Name documents a gay relationship between Elio and Oliver, a graduate student who works with Elio’s father.