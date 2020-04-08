STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres slammed by netizens for joking about coronavirus

She joked about staying indoors when she returned with her show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday saying that 'being home was just like being locked inside a prison'.

Published: 08th April 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres. (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres is being slammed on Twitter for joking that self-isolating in her mansion here "is like being in jail". DeGeneres is self-isolating in her mansion with wife Portia de Rossi.

She joked about staying indoors when she returned with her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk, cracking a joke that being home all the time during the coronavirus pandemic was just like being locked inside a prison.

"This is like being in jail. Mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay," DeGeneres told her fans in the episode as she sat in a spacious living room with windows opening onto a large plant-filled yard.

Soon, she got backlash on Twitter. "Ellen you quarantining in your mansion in designer sweats is nothing like prison," one Twitter user posted. Another tweeted: "What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections."

DeGeneres' daytime chat show was put on hold in mid-March as the coronavirus crisis intensified and people in California were urged to stay home except for essential trips. Last week, she announced that she would be returning to screens with shows taped from her home and featuring some of her celebrity friends including Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ellen DeGeneres The Ellen DeGeneres Show Coronavirus COVID 19 Elle DeGeneres coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp