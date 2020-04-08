STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Katy Perry pledges for coronavirus relief, will contribute in providing essentials to children

The 35-year-old singer revealed on Twitter that she will be donating 10 percent from the sale of every shoe and handbag in the months of April and May from her brand - katyperrycollections.

Published: 08th April 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Doing her bit to aid the battle against coronavirus, singer Katy Perry on Wednesday announced that she will be making contributions in providing essential items to children and families impacted by COVID-19.

The 35-year-old singer revealed on Twitter that she will be donating 10 percent from the sale of every shoe and handbag in the months of April and May from her brand - katyperrycollections. A mother-to-be, the musician will be donating the fund to the non-profit organisation 'Baby2Baby' to assist "their efforts in providing essential items to children and families impacted by COVID-19"

Many big names from the music industry have chipped in their support to help the world in its fight against the coronavirus. One among them is Lady Gaga, who has been using her social media platform to raise awareness about the precautionary measures to be followed during these trying times.

On the other hand Singer Selena Gomez, too, expressed her thankfulness to all medical professionals for their selfless duties amid the outbreak of coronavirus and pledged contribution to the cause.

Singer Elton John, with a view to bringing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' on Sunday that featured musicians like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and Alicia Keys.

