MGM buys rights of Ridley Scott-Lady Gaga’s crime drama on Gucci family

By Express News Service

Ridley Scott is all set to direct a film based on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of fashion icon Guccio Gucci. Now, MGM has acquired the rights of the film, which might be released for 2021 Thanksgiving.

The film, which is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, will star Lady Gaga in a pivotal role.

Roberto Bentivegna will be writing the adapted screenplay for the film.

The production house’s biggest release of the year, No Time To Die, the last Bond movie of Daniel Craig was supposed to release in April but has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the filming of Ridley Scott’s next film The Last Duel has been brought to a halt due to the pandemic.