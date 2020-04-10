STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rising budget forces Martin Scorsese to reach out to Netflix, Apple for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Killers of the Flower Moon' will feature Scorsese's favourite leading men -- Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Published: 10th April 2020

Martin Scorsese (AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is reportedly in talks with Apple and Netflix to produce or distribute his next feature "Killers of the Flower Moon".

After "The Irishman", the veteran filmmaker is once again facing issues due to the budgetary issues.

According to Wall Street Journal, the inflating cost of the film, which has now reached the USD 200 million figure, has made the studio Paramount Pictures tense about the project.

At the insistence of the studio, Scorsese's representatives have started talks with Netflix and Apple for either financing the film or distributing it.

According to the report, the filmmaker has also reached out to other potential players, Universal and MGM.

Paramount is open to a deal that would still allow them to participate as financier or distributor.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" will feature Scorsese's favourite leading men -- Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film, based on David Grann's historical book of the same name, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centres around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

This is the second time that the filmmaker is having trouble with making his film.

His previously directorial, "The Irishman" was also set up at Paramount but due to its climbing cost, the film was sold to streamer Netflix.

