STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actress Lena Dunham celebrates two years of sobriety

Lena Dunham said that her life isn't perfect since the big change, she feels she made the right call in becoming sober.

Published: 11th April 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywooad actor Lena Dunham | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Lena Dunham is celebrating two years of being "clean and sober" with a reminder that it is a "miracle" that she "cant take for granted".

The "Girls" creator and actress reflected back on her two years of sobriety after giving up the anti-anxiety medication Klonopin through an Instagram post.

The 33-year-old celebrated the milestone by sharing a selfie of herself smiling at the camera as she looked back on her journey in the caption.

"It's a miracle I can't take for granted no matter how hard I try," she began.

"Two years ago I didn't think I needed to get sober. But a quiet voice inside me said, 'lay it down for a moment' and then other, louder voices helped me keep it up. To those voices -- you know who you are and thank you x infinity," she added.

The actress continued: "My heart pounds thinking of who I was two years ago. I was afraid to change but what actually happened was that I became myself again, a young and carefree self, a self who was clear in intention and bold in action and -- most of all -- free. We know, now more than ever, that we all need to be free."

While Dunham says her life isn't perfect since the big change, she feels she made the right call in becoming sober.

"When I first got sober, people often told me it was the best choice they'd ever made, the achievement of which they're most proud. That seemed crazy- NOT doing something was the best thing they'd ever done??? But they were right- not using and removing secrecy and self harm from my repertoire, has given me a life beyond my wildest dreams," she told her followers. "Not because it's perfect, but because it is really and truly mine," she said.

The actress concluded the note by encouraging those who may be dealing with addiction problems to seek help, writing, "There is real help available for people who feel they are beyond hope. So many people are waiting for you across a shaky but time tested bridge."

Dunham first spoke about her struggles with Klonopin during a 2018 episode of Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert", in which she said she started taking the medication after her anxiety held her back from daily activities and hindered her work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lena Dunham
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp